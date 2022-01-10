Caleb and Alina Get Intimate on ’90 Day Fiancé’

Caleb and Alina Get Physical on ’90 Day Fiancé’

On Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Caleb and Alina took their relationship to a new level.

Caleb wasn’t attracted to Alina when they finally met in person in Turkey after connecting online as teenagers, but the two became intimate.

Alina confronted Caleb earlier in the episode about their first kiss and how disappointed she was that they didn’t pursue it further.

Caleb hadn’t kissed Alina on their first night together, which had left Alina disappointed.

Alina told the cameras, “It was such a passionate kiss.”

“I didn’t expect Caleb to say something like that because he’s so reserved and laid-back.”

Our first kiss, I imagined, would be a little more romantic, like, moving in closer to each other, slowly leaning in.

But it was only like thunder.

But it’s not a problem for me.

But, you know, I’m still stumped.

Because nothing happened last night besides the kiss.

Last night, I really wanted to have sex, but it didn’t happen.”

“It left me perplexed, like, why do you start something with such zeal and then stop?” she continued.

“Do you think there’s a problem with me?”

Caleb admitted that given their height disparities, he was hesitant to get physical with Alina.

“We took a big step getting physical last night,” he told her, “but I didn’t feel like we needed to go all the way.”

“Because I’m still getting used to some things and just adjusting to being physically with you.”

You’re not like the rest of the people.

Because we’re of different heights, it can be challenging.

To truly be next to you, I have to be crouched down.”

“We got really heated,” he said to the cameras.

Alina, on the other hand, is unlike any other woman with whom I’ve had sex.

Because of her size difference, it started to get into my head, and it kind of took me out of the moment, and it was difficult for me to get back in.

But, because I care about her, I intend to overcome this obstacle.

