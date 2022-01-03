Caleb and Alina Share Their First Kiss on ’90 Day Fiancé’

Caleb and Alina Kiss for the First Time on ’90 Day Fiancé’

On Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Alina finally got what she was hoping for in her budding romance with Caleb after a rocky start.

Caleb and Alina kissed, but not before Caleb and her best friend, Elijah, got into an argument.

Alina, from Russia, and Caleb, from Chandler, Arizona, met on social media when they were 15 years old and lost contact for 13 years.

They were then miraculously matched on a dating app, reigniting their feelings for each other.

This season, they both traveled to Turkey to meet in person and see if their online connection could be translated into real life.

However, when Alina, the show’s first little person, arrived in Turkey, she was disappointed.

Caleb didn’t seem to think about her when he booked their hotel, as there was no elevator and the bed was too high for her to get into without help.

Caleb remarked after meeting Alina at the airport that she was smaller than he expected in person, and Alina was upset that they didn’t kiss once they arrived at the hotel, and he just went to sleep.

Caleb was not physically attracted to her, she was concerned.

90DayFiancepic.twitter.comTGTvWGE1Wy

Caleb was definitely more upbeat the next morning on Sunday’s episode, but Elijah — who accompanied Alina to Turkey to support her — called him out for falling asleep.

“You saw the girl you’ve wanted to see for 15 years yesterday and then you fell asleep?” he asked Caleb.

To the cameras, Elijah added, “My first impression of Caleb, uh, isn’t that good.”

“Last night, he didn’t even kiss her.”

After Alina informed Elijah that Caleb had not kissed or cuddled her the night before, he advised them to pack their belongings and look for a man willing to show her affection.

Caleb didn’t have a good impression of Elijah when they first met.

“I’ve had conflicting feelings about Elijah’s arrival,” he admitted.

“I came here to meet Alina and get to know her, and after this encounter, I’m wondering if this is what he’ll be bringing to the table the rest of the time? I feel like he’s divisive and causing problems.”

