Caleb is ‘fetishizing’ Alina’s condition, according to fans of ’90 Day Fiancé.’

Caleb is ‘fetishizing’ Alina’s condition, according to ’90 Day Fiancé’ fans.

Caleb, the Season 5 star of 90 Day Fiancé, brings a large box of condoms with him on his trip to meet Alina for the first time.

Alina is the franchise’s first little person, standing around three feet tall and suffering from Diastrophic Dysplasia, a rare medical condition.

Caleb is being chastised by many fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days for fetishizing Alina’s condition.

Alina arrives in Turkey and waits for Caleb on the December 19 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Meanwhile, he’s packing his bag in preparation for his trip.

Caleb’s suitcase is bursting at the seams with protein powder and supplements, as well as the necessities.

He also has a large box of condoms and a deck of tarot cards in his bag.

“I’m bringing condoms as well, just to be safe,” Caleb tells the cameras.

I’m not attempting to impose my will on the situation.

I’m really interested in seeing what feels natural, but I only have two weeks with her.

It is possible for anything to occur.”

“Despite my religious upbringing, I’m a fairly sexually open person,” he says, “so I’m excited, but a little nervous because, with Alina, a lot of the things you take for granted in regular size sex are off the table.”

You can’t make out and have sex, for example.

Either they’re on you or they’re up above.

So I’m not sure what I’m in for.”

Caleb’s only in it for the sex, according to many 90 Day Fiancé fans, will cause Alina harm.

Alina, on the other hand, appears to be much more emotionally invested than Caleb.

Caleb is fetishizing Alina because she’s a small person, according to one Reddit user.

“I get the feeling that this is one of those guys who, like Sinjin, makes sexuality a big part of his personality and is only fetishizing her condition,” they wrote.

“100% agree he is only pursuing her to add a little person to his sex accomplishments,” another fan agreed.

For Alina’s sake, I despise you.

She appears to be exceptional.”

Alina revealed her rare condition to 90 Day Fiancé: Before the Cameras on the December 12 episode.

“It’s a type of dwarfism,” she explained.

It’s uncommon, and it affects people differently.

Both parents must be carriers of the gene for a child to be born with this type of dwarfism…

