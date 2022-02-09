Caleb Kennedy, a former American Idol contestant, was arrested for KILLING someone in a fatal DUI crash months after facing backlash for his ‘racist’ Snap.

Caleb Kennedy, a former contestant on American Idol, was arrested and charged with felony DUI in South Carolina.

He was apprehended in Spartanburg after allegedly driving into a building and killing someone inside.

“On February 8th, a 2011 Ford pickup was traveling north on West Murph road when it entered a private road and struck a building,” the South Carolina highway patrol tells The Sun.

“The collision resulted in the death of a person inside the building.”

“The pickup’s driver has been charged with felony DWI resulting in death.”

Caleb Kennedy has been identified as the driver.

A male from South Carolina, 17 years old.

This case is still being investigated.”

Caleb will be tried as an adult because he is 17 years old, according to reports.

Caleb was a contestant on the show’s most recent season, but he was booted after a video surfaced of him posing with a friend in a Ku Klux Klan-style white hood.

While his mother, Anita Guy, said the footage was taken when her son was 12, the singer said the video “displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way.”

Later, the former fan favorite admitted he wasn’t ready for life in the spotlight.

“You think it’s all going to be fun, and a lot of it is,” he told the Spartanburg Herald Journal about his appearance on American Idol.

“I wasn’t prepared.”

“There’s no way to emotionally prepare for Idol,” Caleb continued.

No one is prepared for it, regardless of how well they prepare.

“However, I don’t regret it, and I enjoyed it.”

The adolescent went on to describe how the experience had changed him.

“That wasn’t me on Idol,” he revealed.

“That world is so different from ours.”

“Now that I’m at home, I try to be myself, but I’m also afraid of being videoed at Academy or Wal-Mart.”

Caleb had made it to the final five on Ryan Seacrest’s popular show before being eliminated.

“Hey y’all, this is going to be a bit of a shock, but I am no longer gonna be on American Idol,” he wrote in a lengthy apology on Instagram.

“There was a video that went viral on the internet that showed people doing things they weren’t supposed to do.”

“I was younger and didn’t think about the actions,” he continued, “but that’s not an excuse.”

I’d like to apologize to all of my fans and those I’ve disappointed.

……

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.