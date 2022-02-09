Caleb Kennedy’s parents, who are they?

CALEB Kennedy has left American Idol after a video surfaced of him wearing a “KKK-style” hood next to a friend.

After receiving a lot of backlash, the 17-year-old announced his departure from the ABC singing competition on social media.

Caleb’s mother Anita Guy and father Marvin Guy divorced when he was young, and music helped Caleb cope with his grief.

Anita remarried, and his stepfather is a huge fan of his music, rooting for him on American Idol all the way.

“I kind of lost myself,” Caleb said in his audition video, “and writing songs kind of helped me find who I was again.”

Caleb’s manager, Anita, books his shows and keeps everything in order while Caleb juggles music and school.

Kennedy was arrested in South Carolina on February 8, 2022, and charged with felony DUI.

According to ABC News 4, he was arrested in Spartanburg after allegedly driving into a building and killing the person inside.

When Caleb was younger, Anita and Marvin divorced.

Despite the fact that they are no longer together, the couple adores their son’s music, and Marvin was blown away when he first heard Caleb sing.

“Within 30 minutes of receiving his first guitar, he was in here playing a song,” he said.

“I’m incredibly proud of him.”

It’s difficult to put into words how overwhelmed I am when I see him up on that stage.”

Anita and Marvin have an older sister, Hannah Bynum, who is married and lives in Savannah, Georgia.

Kennedy, whom Hannah refers to as “bubba,” would pull guitar after guitar from the wall and play for the siblings at Guitar Center in Spartanburg.

“He does stuff like that like nobody’s watching,” she explained.

I had a feeling it was going to be a big deal.”

Her favorite memory of her brother is driving home from school together in her car while listening to country music on Spotify.

“We’d roll all the windows down and get away from everything,” she explained.

