Caleb Tucker’s ex-boyfriend Sam Griffith’s ex-boyfriend Sam Griffith’s ex-boyfriend Caleb Tucker’s ex-boyfriend Caleb Tucker’s ex-boyfriend Caleb Tucker’s ex-boyfriend Sam Griffith’s ex-boy

Sophia Bush plays Dr. Sam on CBS’s Good Sam.

Dr. Sam and Sam’s father, Dr. Sam, were at odds in the pilot episode.

Rob Griffith, who was shot and went into a coma.

Sam is currently dealing with problems with her father, her job, and her personal relationships.

Malcolm Kingsley, the new man in her life, appears to be pushing her ex, Dr.

To the side, Caleb Tucker.

Here’s what you can expect in Episode 2 of Good Sam.

The cast of CBS’ Good Sam is full of talent, with Sophia Bush as Sam Griffith leading the way.

Sam possesses compassion and empathy that her father, Rob Griffith (Jason Isaacs), does not appear to possess.

While her father believes she isn’t tough enough to lead the hospital as the chief of cardiothoracic surgery, she is working hard to disprove him now that she is his technical superior.

Sam’s romantic relationships were also explored in the first episode of the new series.

Caleb Tucker, another surgeon on her team, with whom she had a romantic relationship.

Sam, on the other hand, moved forward and focused more on her job after Caleb dragged his feet with commitment.

Then Sam met Malcolm Kingsley, a member of a family that contributes to the hospital’s funding — and sparks flew.

Caleb seems to have high hopes that he and Sam will reconnect and rekindle their spark, despite the fact that they are clearly interested in each other.

The relationship between Sam Griffith and Malcolm Kingsley is likely to be explored further in Good Sam Episode 2.

A preview of what to expect in episode 2 was released by TV Insider.

Malcolm walks into Sam’s office while Sam is speaking with her mother, Vivian, in this snippet from episode 2.

Malcolm and Sam have obvious chemistry, and Vivian sees herself out.

Sam and Malcolm joke about working with their fathers after that.

Malcolm’s father, Byron Kingsley, is scheduled to attend a board meeting the next day, which is causing him stress.

Sam inquires as to whether there is anything she can do to assist Malcolm.

Malcolm suggests, “You could join me for dinner tonight.”

Sam appears to revert at first, explaining that she usually eats dinner in the lab while waiting for test results.

Eventually, however, she agrees.

“Let’s go out to dinner,” she agrees.

Sam’s body language indicates that she is a little apprehensive about going on a date with Malcolm.

She, on the other hand, appears to be enthralled by…

