‘Call Jane’ Movie Review [Sundance 2022]: Abortion Activist Film Starring Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver Plays It Safe

Call Jane is a film that tells an important story without taking any risks.

Phyllis Nagy, who wrote the screenplay for Carol, makes her feature directorial debut with a screenplay written by Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi.

Sigourney Weaver shines in her portrayal of the film’s central message.

Although Call Jane has a good heart, it isn’t a particularly compelling film.

The month is August 1968.

Joy (Elizabeth Banks) is a mother and a married woman.

She lives in her own little world, but she is supposedly living the American dream.

Joy’s entire world is turned upside down when she learns she’s pregnant and that there’s a good chance she’ll die as a result of health complications.

Joy’s request for a legal abortion is turned down by the hospital.

She seeks help from a group known as “Jane,” and ends up working alongside Virginia (Weaver), the movement’s founder.

Joy’s family and future as a free woman, on the other hand, are now in jeopardy.

Single tickets are now available for purchase; please join us if you are able, Jan.

Our premiere will be on November 21 at 5:45 p.m. Mountain Time.

[email protected](hashtag)pic.twitter.comjCwDQmtvkr

The film Call Jane weaves the theme of womanhood throughout the film.

The female characters aren’t all on the same page politically, socially, or ethically, but they are the center of attention.

The screenplay by Schore and Sethi begins with men talking about women as if they aren’t present.

Men have the power to decide Joy’s fate, so her health and safety aren’t a priority.

Joy is tense and closed off at first in a variety of ways.

As she meets Virginia and the other women for the first time, however, Call Jane exhales contentedly.

She feels truly heard for the first time.

The deeper she dives into this organization, the more sacrifices she’ll have to make in her personal life.

She matures into a self-assured thinker as she gains a better understanding of her own body and sexuality.

Virginia responds to Joy’s initial assumptions by saying that Jane is interested in assisting women, not in asking questions.

Other activists in the group, on the other hand, bring up intersectionality when it comes to rules that automatically discriminate against women of color.

Call Jane raises a number of social and political issues of the time, but they serve more as a backdrop than a focal point.

Call Jane delivers a powerful message on a topic that is as timely as ever.

Nagy’s, to be exact.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.