‘Call the Midwife’ Christmas Special 2021 Recap: A Wedding in Poplar

‘Call the Midwife’ 2021 Christmas Special Recap: A Wedding in Poplar

At Nonnatus House, another Christmas has come and gone.

The Christmas special for the year 2021 of Call the Midwife aired on December 1, 2021.

The 90-minute episode aired on PBS on December 25 and featured some major developments for a couple of fan-favorite characters, as well as the return of a familiar face who had been missing since season 10, as well as the usual mix of touching moments and holiday spirit.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Christmas special on Call the Midwife in 2021.]

It’s Christmas 1966, and the nuns and midwives of Call the Midwife are getting ready for the holiday festivities, which include rehearsals for the Christmas pageant.

When the maternity home is overflowing with expectant mothers, however, they face a challenge.

Of course, the capable team handles the influx of patients with grace and good humor, even when one mother treats them like servants rather than medical professionals.

There are a few tense scenes, of course.

Following the birth of her child, one woman begins to hemorrhage.

Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) is about to deliver her first breech baby.

Another expectant mother is desperately trying to conceal her heroin addiction.

Fortunately, all of the mothers and their children survive.

And for Dr., caring for the drug-addicted mother and her infant (who is experiencing withdrawal symptoms) is especially important.

Shelagh (Laura Main), Turner’s (Stephen McGann) wife

That’s because she discovers that Mae’s foster mother was a drug addict as well.

Megan Cusack, a new cast member of ‘Call the Midwife,’ says she felt ‘like a deer in headlights’ when she first joined the show.

Miriam Margolyes’ absence as Mother Mildred in Call the Midwife Season 10 was felt by fans.

(She couldn’t film in the UK due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.)

However, the Order of St. Benedict’s Mother Superior

In the holiday special, Raymond Nonnatus made a triumphant return.

Mother Mildred, who arrives on the back of a milk truck, provides comic relief as well as an enthusiastic reading of A Christmas Carol in this episode.

She also provides much-needed advice on how to care for a newborn who is experiencing withdrawal symptoms.

During her time in Hong Kong, she treated addicted infants and helpfully shares information about Mae’s past with Shelagh and Dr.

Turner is a fictional character who appears in the film

“It is a new challenge in this country,” she warns, “but it will become a scourge.”

At the conclusion of Season 10 of Call the Midwife, Lucille (Leonie Elliott) and Cyril (Zephryn Taitte)…

