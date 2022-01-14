Callie Torres and Arizona Robbins to Return for Season 18 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’? This Child Actor Knows Something

‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Will Callie Torres and Arizona Robbins Return for Season 18?

After the slew of fan favorites who returned in Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, it’s no surprise that season 18 is shaping up to be just as exciting, and it appears that Calzona could be next on the list, as Sara Ramirez told news outlets in December 2021 that they would “absolutely” return to the series.

Then, Eva Ariel Binder, the young actress who plays Callie and Arizona’s daughter, teased “big news.” Could Callie Torres and Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) return to Grey’s Anatomy for season 18?

The Grey’s Anatomy Season 12 finale was Sarah Ramirez’s final episode.

Callie moved to New York with her girlfriend Penny (Samantha Sloyan) following a difficult custody battle with Arizona.

Ramirez, on the other hand, made a public statement about their departure from the show after the finale aired on ABC.

The actor said he needed a break from the long-running medical drama and moved on to other projects.

Despite the fact that Callie, Arizona, and Mark Sloan’s (Eric Dane) daughter, Sofia, split their time between New York and Seattle, she missed both of their mothers.

Arizona left Seattle at the end of Season 14 of Grey’s Anatomy to bring Sofia to live with Callie in New York.

She also said she couldn’t help but smile when texting her ex, giving fans hope that the two will rekindle their romance in New York.

In Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, hopefully they’ll both be back together.

In a December interview with Glamour, she said:

10, Ramirez talked about what it was like to play the world’s first nonbinary character in Sex and the City.

The actor plays Che Diaz in the HBO Max reboot, And Just Like That… The journalist inquired if Ramirez would ever return to Grey’s Anatomy.

Ramirez laughed and said, “Absolutely.”

“You didn’t expect that response, did you? Absolutely, if the stars align in such a way that it makes sense.

My Grey’s Anatomy family is the best.

I’m so proud of them for including nonbinary and trans characters.

They’ve created a beautiful universe, and I’m grateful to have been a part of it.”

It takes time to do good things, and it takes decades to do great things.

The actor also stated that they have no idea who Callie is…

