Callie Torres to Return to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy were shocked to learn that Sara Ramirez, who played Dr.

After Season 12, Callie Torres would not return.

Despite the fact that they didn’t give an explanation for their departure, Ramirez has always expressed an interest in returning to the medical drama in the future.

Is the actor still interested in reprising his role as Callie Torres?

Sara Ramirez recently spoke with Glamour about their role as Che Diaz, a comedian and podcast host who also happens to be the show’s first nonbinary character, in the Sex and the City reboot, titled And Just Like That…

On social media in 2020, the former Grey’s Anatomy star announced that she was non-binary.

When asked if they’d be interested in reprising their role as Callie Torres on the medical drama, Ramirez said they’d “absolutely” be interested.

“If the stars align in such a way that it makes sense,” they said.

“I adore my Grey’s Anatomy family,” she says.

I’m incredibly proud of them for including trans and nonbinary characters.

They’ve created a beautiful universe, and I’m grateful to have been a part of it.”

Shonda Rhimes, the creator of Grey’s Anatomy, has not yet confirmed Ramirez’s return to the medical drama.

As a result, a possible return is still up in the air.

But it would be fantastic to see Callie Torres return to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital! Now that fans are aware that the talented orthopedic surgeon may return to Seattle, they should keep an eye out for any further developments.

Callie Torres announced her departure from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in the Season 12 finale of Grey’s Anatomy.

Callie moved to New York with her then-girlfriend Penny (Samantha Sloyan) after her custody battle with Arizona (Jessica Capshaw).

Sarah Ramirez made a public statement about their departure after the finale aired on ABC.

Sara Ramirez told Variety that they wanted to take a “break” from playing Callie.

“I’m grateful to have spent the last ten years on Grey’s Anatomy and ABC with my family, but for now, I’m taking some well-deserved time off…

