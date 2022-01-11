Callum, Callum, Callum, Callum, Callum, Callum, Callum, Callum, Callum, Callum, Callum, Callum, Callum, Callum, Callum, Callum, Callum, Callum, Callum, Callum, Callum, Callum, Call

Callum, the Cabins twin, made a “huge” confession about his manhood tonight.

The hunky Scot’s big boast, however, did not go over well with his date or the viewers.

Last week, the 22-year-old joined the ITV2 reality show and was paired with Amy, a Scottish girl.

Callum tried to play a practical joke on the 18-year-old hairdresser by pretending he didn’t know his twin brother Timmy, who was out on a date next door.

When he teamed up with his twin to throw a party for their dates, things got even worse.

The brothers became so inebriated that the girls abandoned them.

Things improved for Callum when he and Amy sat in the hot tub at the end of the night.

However, when he made a big boast about his manhood, he managed to “cock” the situation.

“My cock is huge, but his (referring to his twin brother Timmy) is tiny,” Callum exclaimed as the two got close in the jacuzzi.

“You can’t say that!” Amy exclaimed, stunned.

This statement made viewers cringe, with one fan writing: “No it wasn’t funny, it was cringeworthy.”

“He did not just say that?!! Oh god! (hashtag)cringe!” said another.

“At first, I thought Callum was the nicer twin,” another viewer said.

Then I realized he was a moron.”

Unfortunately, his bravado failed to win Amy over, and the two parted ways.

Megan’s love interest, his twin brother, was also dumped.