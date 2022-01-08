Calvin Simon, co-founder of Parliament-Funkadelic, has died at the age of 79, and his bandmates are mourning his passing.

Calvin Simon, the co-founder of Parliament-Funkadelic, has died at the age of 79, leaving his bandmates in mourning.

Calvin’s death was announced via Instagram by former P-Funk bassist Bootsy Collins.

“We lost another original member of ParliamentFunkadelic,” he wrote.

“Mr. is a friend, bandmate, and a cool classic guy.

ParliamentFunkadelic’s Calvin Simon was a former member.”

“He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with fifteen other members of P-Funk in 1997!”

George Clinton also expressed his condolences on Facebook, writing: “Rest in peace to my P-Funk brother.”

“Calvin, take off!”

The cause of death could not be determined right away.

Give Up the Funk and Flash Light were both written by the late music legend.

According to Rolling Stone, Calvin was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside the other members of the band in 1997.

Fans of the late artist took to social media to express their condolences.

“We lost not only the great Sidney Poitier, but Calvin Simon from P-Funk yesterday,” one music fan tweeted.

“Rest in peace to (hashtag)CalvinSimon, one of the original Parliaments, a funk visionary, and a West Virginia legend,” another music fan added.

“Allow the funk to flow freely, y’all.”

“It’s a sad day, Calvin Simon died,” said a third music fan.

“Sad news,” said a fourth individual.

Calvin Simon, a founding member of ParliamentFunkadelic and a long-time member, died.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has inducted him into their ranks.

“May you rest in power.”

“Rest In Peace, Mr.,” one commentator said.

Simon, Calvin

“Let’s go!”

Calvin became a member of the Parliaments in the late 1950s.

He was in the group with Fuzzy Haskins and Grady Thomas.

According to Rolling Stone, he stayed with the band for many years as it changed and evolved.

From R&B to acid rock to funk, the group evolved.

Calvin left in 1977, citing a disagreement over finances and management.

During his time with the band, he contributed to classics such as Mothership Connection and Funkentelechy vs. the Placebo Syndrome, to name a few.

Calvin was born into a poor family.

In the year 1942, he was born in the West Virginia town of Beckley.

His musical career began with weekly radio broadcasts as a member of a church choir.

His family relocated to New Jersey when he was 13 years old.

He got a job as a barber and kept working toward his goal.

He and the other founding members of The Parliaments moved to Detroit after forming the band to be near the Motown scene.

The song (I Wanna) Testify, which they released in 1967, became a hit….

