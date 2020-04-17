Cameraman E.T. died of coronavirus consequences | NOW

American cinematographer Allen Daviau died at the age of 77. Variety reports that he was infected with the corona virus.

Daviau became known in the 1980s as Steven Spielberg’s regular cameraman. Their first collaboration came in 1982 with a fantasy classic E.T., which generated nearly $ 800 million ($ 735 million) worldwide. The film earned Daviau his first Oscar nomination.

New nominations followed with the Spielberg collaborations The Color Purple (1985) and Empire of the Sun. (1987). The duo also worked on it together Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), the sequel to world wide hit Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Daviau received his fourth Oscar nomination in 1991, for Barry Levinson’s immigrant drama Avalon. The same year, the crime drama came Bugsy , which later turned out to be good for a nomination. Daviau never won the award, however.

In later years Daviau still worked on the SF thriller The Astronaut’s Wife (1999) and fantasy film Van Helsing (2004).