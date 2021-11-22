Cameran Eubanks Shares Her Charleston Travel Tips and Tricks

Cameran Eubanks is ready to travel the world again, thanks to the Capital One Venture X card, and she’s sharing all of her travel tips and tricks with Us Weekly.

“My favorite place I’ve visited is Bora Bora, but save that for later in life because I’ve seen every beach now and it just doesn’t compare!” the Southern Charm alum told Us.

“I also expected to get engaged there, but I didn’t, despite the fact that it was the perfect location!”

Because of all the travel-related rewards available, Eubanks recommends booking through the Capital One Travel booking experience.

“You can earn 2x miles on every purchase you make every day,” Eubanks told Us. “You’ll always be excited to swipe, swipe, swipe and know you’re getting rewards.”

“You also get 10 times the miles on hotels and rental cars, as well as 5 times the miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel, which is incredible.”

“My next trip is going to the Amalfi coast with us and traveling all up and down there, and then I want to go to Africa and really be in the Serengeti,” The Real World album shared.

“I’m an excellent packer as well; I’m one of those women who never checks a bag; I plan, pack, and carry everything on.”

“With your Venture X card, you also get access to all of the Capital One Lounges and over 1,300 Priority Pass lounges all over the world,” Eubanks says.

“I get so many messages from people asking what to do when they come, I say stay away from all the big tourist shops, look up the great mom and pop restaurants and shops off the main strip, it’s such a better way to see the city!” says Eubanks.

