Cameron Diaz Calls Benji Madden an “Amazing” Father as She Gushes Over Baby Girl Raddix

Cameron Diaz is opening up about her baby girl, Raddix Madden.

It was just days into 2020 when the actress and her husband, Benji Madden, shared the news that they had welcomed a daughter.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” the couple told their social media followers in a message on Instagram. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” Cameron and Benji wrote. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

Now, about three months later, Cameron is speaking out about motherhood and family life during a rare Instagram Live chat with her friend, Katherine Power.

The BFFs teamed up on social media on Monday night and talked about all things baby and Benji.

“I’ve kinda been living a quarantine life anyhow because I have a three month old, three-and-a-half month,” Cameron told her pal. “So my life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months. But I was able to have my friends over all the time. And now I just don’t see anybody.”

Cameron added, “It’s nice, and I love a bubble and being in the womb of my home with my husband and cooking. But at the same time it’s crazy that you can’t go out to the world right now.”

The Charlie’s Angels star went to gush about motherhood, calling it the “best part of my life.”

“I’m so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to do it with Benj and we’re having the best time,” she shared. “I’m thrilled. I can’t believe it.”

“I have to cook at night. I know people hate cooking,” Cameron said, adding that she drinks wine at night to “wind down” from the day. “After we do bath time with our baby and we put her to sleep, Benji puts her to bed, he’s so good. He’s such an amazing father. I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s father. He’s incredible. He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine. I start my cooking, I put on my show, whatever it is.”