Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes sparked reconciliation rumors by walking their dog together months after their breakup.

Mendes and Cabello were spotted walking their shared dog Tarzan in Miami on June 6, according to TMZ.

They appeared to be at ease and in good spirits, smiling and strolling through a park in a leisurely manner.

While Mendes held Tarzan’s leash, Cabello walked alongside him.

Given that they split up just over a month ago, the former couple’s reunion is somewhat surprising.

On Instagram Stories on July 17, they released a joint statement announcing their split.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship,” Mendes and Cabello wrote on Instagram. “However, our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

“We started our relationship as best friends, and we will continue to be best friends, Camila and Shawn. We appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Cabello and Mendes adopted Tarzan while dating.

Mendes shared an Instagram post on March 3, 2020, introducing their new puppy to the world.

The first was a photo of Cabello holding the puppy, which appears to be a yellow Labrador Retriever.

Cabello is seen cuddling a dog in the backseat of a car with Mendes in front of her on the second slide.

The third slide depicts Tarzan acclimating to his new surroundings, while the final slide depicts the sleepy puppy snuggled between Mendes’ back and a wall.

“Hi Tarzan,” Mendes wrote in the caption.

Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) shared this.

Since they were isolated at Cabello’s home in Miami during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the singing couple is likely to have spent a lot of time with Tarzan.

Mendes was “heartbroken” over losing the dog in his breakup with Cabello, according to Hollywood Life in November 2021.

