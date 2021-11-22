Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ Subtle Support for Each Other Following Their Breakup

After their breakup, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are quietly supporting each other.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are still friends despite their breakup.

As they went about their respective post-breakup activities, the “Senorita” singers proved that they have no hard feelings.

Camila debuted a new “icy” look over the weekend, complete with light-blue tresses and an over-the-top blue ensemble.

The “Havana” singer captioned the photo, which received a like from her ex.

Shawn posted a series of shirtless photos of himself catching waves during surf lessons on Instagram on Sunday.

“Thank you @heiner_castillo_m for taking these photos,” the singer of “Mercy” wrote in Spanish.

Camila kept it cool with a simple double tap, despite the abundance of heart-eye emojis in the comments.

The Instagram interactions between Shawn and Camila come just over a week after they announced their split.

They promised to keep their friendship going in their statement.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the couple wrote in identical Instagram statements.

“We started our relationship as best friends, and we’ll keep it that way.

“We have valued your support from the beginning and will continue to do so in the future.”

Two years after confirming their love with a series of PDA-filled trips, Shawn, 23, and Camila, 24, ended their relationship.

Shawn “initiated” the conversation that they should go their separate ways, according to an E! News source.

Camila was “very upset,” according to the source, but she agreed that ending their relationship was for the best.

“It was tough for a few days,” the source said, “but she’s been spending a lot of time with friends and staying busy.”

“She’s surrounded by a strong support system and is feeling revitalized right now.”

