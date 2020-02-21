Camila Cabello Gives Vogue’s 73 Questions a Tour of a Fairy-Tale Home in the English Countryside

Camila Cabello is calling the English countryside home while she works on the musical remake of Cinderella. In fact, her temporary abode looks like it’s straight out of a fairy tale.

The 22-year-old singer gives a tour of the property forVogue‘s 73 Questions.

It’s no secret Cabello is thrilled to be playing the classic character.

“Cinderella inspires me,” she says during the interview. “I love living in her magical world, where she believes in dreams and she believes in love and she believes in everything good because I want to be like that. I want to be that as much as I can.”

Of course, she also still has her music. At one point, Cabello tells Vogue how she writes a song and how she knows when a tune is complete.

“You just know,” she explains. “It’s like falling in love. You just know when you love that person, you know? You can feel when the puzzle fits together, and it’s perfect and you’ve captured everything. You’ve painted everything like a perfect picture. And then you can tell when it’s off and you need to work more on it.”

Speaking of love, the three-time Grammy nominee released her second studio album, Romance, late last year.

“I’ve always been thinking a lot about romance,” she says. “I’m definitely a hopeless romantic. I love love.”

But does one need to be in love to write a love song?

“Not necessarily,” Cabello says. “But I think when you’re in love, the detail that you get in the songs is…nobody can make that up in their imagination, you know? The way the person’s shirt smelled, the expression on their face, the way the sky looked that night. Those details have to come from real life.”

Cabello has recently made headlines over her relationship with Shawn Mendes. However, the “Havana” star claims she “never” reads anything about herself in the press.

“Because it just hurts,” she says. “It hurts my soul, and I know that if I want to be happy and if I want to be myself and stay true to myself and true to people, I know that I can’t read those things about myself because how could it not hurt? It would hurt everybody and anybody.”

In addition to talking about her movie and music, Cabello shares some fun trivia facts, including the one food item she has to have with every meal.

“I actually eat a banana with every single meal. It doesn’t matter what it is,” she says. “It doesn’t matter if it’s pasta, a sandwich, rice and beans, scrambled eggs, pancakes, pizza. I eat bananas with everything.”

To see her full interview—and more of the gorgeous home—check out Vogue’s video above.