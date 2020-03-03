Camila Cabello Shares Her ”First Internet Nude” in Honor of 23rd Birthday

Pisces season is in full effect and Camila Cabello is celebrating accordingly.

The “Living Proof” singer shared on social media an adorable childhood picture in honor of turning 23-years-old on March 3.

“I’m 23 in a few hours so I’m posting my first internet nude,” Cabello wrote on Instagram, alongside a baby photo of herself at only seemingly a couple of months old, wrapped in a blue banket.

Although the singer isn’t officially turning 23 until tomorrow, her celebrity friends were quick to wish her the best on her special day.

Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz, who recorded “Mi Persona Favorite” with Cabello, wished her a happy birthday. “happy birthday my little and talented and kind, and humble sister…and yes…… beautiful,” he wrote.

Mexican comedian and actress Consuelo Duval also wished Cabello a lovely birthday, writing, “Awwww 23 añitos!!! Que Dios te bendiga preciosa cada segundo que respires!! Que bueno que naciste!!” (God bless you, beautiful, during every second that you breathe!! Thank god you were born!!)

Most recently, Cabello gave a tour of her temporary English countryside home while she works on the musical remake of Cinderella. During her tour for Vogue‘s 73 Questions, she spoke about how excited she is to be playing the classic character.

“Cinderella inspires me,” she said during the interview. “I love living in her magical world, where she believes in dreams and she believes in love and she believes in everything good because I want to be like that. I want to be that as much as I can.”

Cabello also discussed her music writing process and how she knows when a song is complete.

“You just know,” she explained. “It’s like falling in love. You just know when you love that person, you know? You can feel when the puzzle fits together, and it’s perfect and you’ve captured everything. You’ve painted everything like a perfect picture. And then you can tell when it’s off and you need to work more on it.”