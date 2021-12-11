Camila Cabello Talks About How Cinderella Helped Her Get Through a “Really Tough Time” With Her Mental Health

Camila Cabello opened up about how working on Amazon’s Cinderella helped her overcome her mental health issues.

Camila Cabello has spoken out about her struggles with mental illness.

The 24-year-old actress, who played Cinderella in Amazon Prime Video’s Cinderella, revealed that she wrote the film’s hit song “Million to One” during a difficult period in her life.

Camila explained how working on the fairytale movie helped her cope with her mental health struggles in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where she was joined by Kid Cudi, Anderson.Paak, and brothers Ron and Russell Mael.

“I don’t think I know how to write in any way that isn’t personal to me,” she told the publication last month.

“To be completely honest, I was having a really hard time with my mental health when I was working on ‘Million to One’ for Cinderella.”

“It was just a period of a lot of anxiety and sadness for me,” she continued, “and that song made me feel like, ‘I can overcome this.’

I am confident that I can improve my situation.’

“I feel like I channeled my personal journey into the one of the character,” she said.

“Everyone told her no, but she knew,” the character said.

Camila has been an open book about her mental health struggles over the years, and in September 2020, she praised J Balvin for not being afraid to talk about his own.

“I remember bursting out crying because I no longer felt alone, amazed that someone who was achieving such incredible things was still vulnerable and brave enough to share that with the world,” the pop star wrote in an essay for TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020, recalling how he shared his story on Instagram in 2019.

“If there’s one thing I’d like everyone to know about José, it’s that he’s always been so humble, hardworking, and gracious, and so constantly grateful and kind,” Camilla continued.

WSJ Magazine published an article about the “Havana” singer’s private battle with anxiety and OCD in May 2020, in honor of Mental Health Month.

