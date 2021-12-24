Camila Cabello’s Los Angeles Mansion Sells for (dollar)4.3 Million: Take a Look Inside!

Camila Cabello’s Los Angeles mansion sold for (dollar)350,000 over the asking price, according to E! News, less than a month after she listed it.

Camila Cabello appears to be getting a new start in the new year.

According to E! News, the Cinderella actress recently sold her Mediterranean-style home in Los Angeles for a whopping (dollar)4.3 million—$350,000 more than the asking price.

The “My Oh My” singer originally listed her 3,570 square-foot mansion for (dollar)3.95 million last month, but the property has a new owner thanks to Compass real estate agent Denise Rosner.

The house was previously purchased by the “Havana” artist for (dollar)3.375 million in April 2019.

The sprawling estate, located just above Sunset Strip, has four bathrooms and four bedrooms, one of which has been converted into a music studio.

Camila’s latest album was recorded there, according to E! News.

As if that weren’t enough, the LA retreat also features a private courtyard entrance, a gourmet kitchen with a breakfast bar, multiple fireplaces for a cozy night in, a saltwater pool, and a newly built BBQ area for top-notch entertaining.

It’s unclear whether the former Fifth Harmony member plans to find a new home in Los Angeles, but based on the appearance of her previous residence, she clearly has impeccable taste and will find another fabulous place to call home.

In our gallery below, you can see inside her Mediterranean-style mansion.

This spacious and serene bathroom is perfect for some self-care.

Relax and unwind with this stunning view of the outdoor space, ample natural light, and inviting decor.

This fantastic saltwater pool will keep you cool in the hot LA weather.

It doesn’t get much more stylish than this in terms of lounging.

Thanks to this kitchen, a date night at home with Shawn Mendes just got a whole lot more delicious.

There’s plenty of seating at this table.

This closet has plenty of room for a celebrity’s designer clothing.

This luxurious bedroom would make it easy to get a good night’s sleep.

A singer is the only thing missing from this room.

With this outdoor dining and lounge area, you can kick back and relax with your loved ones.

Camila Cabello Sells Los Angeles Mansion for (dollar)4.3 Million: See Inside the Luxurious House