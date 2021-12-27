Camila Cabello’s “Social Media Detox”

Why is Camila Cabello on a “Social Media Detox”?

On the 12th of December,

In a message to her fans, Camila Cabello, 26, announced a “lil social media detox.”

The singer explains why she took a break in the video below.

Camila Cabello is ditching her phone for the rest of 2021.

On Sunday, December 2, the “Havana” singer posted to her Instagram Story.

26, to announce a brief hiatus from social media.

She wrote to her 59 million Instagram followers, “I’m going on a little social media detox until the new year!!!!”

Cabello, 24, explained why she’s taking a break from social media for the time being: “Just wanna spend a little less time on my phone this week x love y’all.”

The superstar has had a busy time recently, performing at the White House in addition to celebrating the holidays.

In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season, a PBS special that aired on Dec.

Cabello, 21, performed a mariachi rendition of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” with her father Alejandro by her side.

Cabello told PBS in a video recently shared with E! News that her mother is a Cuban immigrant and that her father emigrated to the US from Mexico and recently became a citizen.

“It’s kind of a crazy moment that I’m able to pay tribute to my heritage and represent Latinos while also having my father be present.”

“The fact that we’re an immigrant family at the White House is really special and really cool,” she added.

Cabello explained that she chose “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” because the lyrics resonated with her.

“For me, it’s being in Miami, being with my family,” Cabello said about the holidays.

Because I travel so much throughout the year, the holidays are a time when I know I’ll be at home, and I relish it.”

Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced their breakup on social media just over a month ago, saying, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

the seventeenth

“We began our friendship as best friends, and we will continue to be best friends.”

We have been grateful for your support from the beginning and will continue to do so in the future.”

……

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Why Camila Cabello Is Going on a “Social Media Detox”