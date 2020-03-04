Camila Cabello’s Surprise Birthday Party From Shawn Mendes Is Fit for Cinderella

It’s Camila Cabello‘s birthday today and she’s getting the princess treatment from her real-life prince.

The 23-year-old singer officially celebrated another trip around the sun today and her beau Shawn Mendes threw her a surprise Cinderella-themed birthday party. Can you say relationship goals?

As fans may recall, the singer is currently overseas in the United Kingdom filming for the upcoming musical remake of Cinderella but that didn’t stop the “Treat You Better” singer from hopping on a plane and surprising his girlfriend with the best birthday celebration.

For the birthday bash, Cabello wasn’t only joined by her beau but by the rest of the Cinderella cast. Kay Cannon, who will be directing the film, shared an adorable picture of the couple at the birthday party where the two can be seen smiling from ear to ear. In her Instagram caption, Cannon also wished Cabello a happy birthday, “Sweet @camila_cabello turns 23 today!!! Celebratin’ “Cinderella” style. Happy bday, Cinders!!!!! @shawnmendes.”

Irish actor Fra Fee also shared a series of pictures from Cabello’s birthday bash.

The actor shared a selfie of himself with the couple on Instagram as well as pics of the “Never Be the Same” singer blowing out the candles to her extravagant cake that was in the shape of Cinderella’s carriage.

There was also an ice sculpture of Cinderella’s infamous glass slipper and it read, “Happy Birthday Camila.”

Fee wrote on Instagram, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the bloody beautiful legend @camila_cabello … 23 today … I mean… these kids.”

The actor also took to his Instagram Stories to post a video of the moment that Cabello walked into her surprise birthday party, alongside Mendes. The singer was jumping up and down while everyone sang her “happy birthday.”

Actress Maddie Baillio also shared pics and videos of Cabello, Mendes and everyone else celebrating the birthday girl.

In one video posted to her Instagram Stories, the couple can be seen cutting the Cinderella carriage cake together and the “Living Proof” singer can be seen opening up one of her birthday presents as well.

It’s safe to say Cabello spent her birthday in great company.

Cabello also took some time out of her birthday to urge her followers to donate to Save the Children Fund, an organization established to improve the lives of children through education, health care and economic opportunities.

“ITS MY BIRTHDAY!!! guys thank u for all of the birthday love, I absolutely love you guys and am so thankful for you for my birthday I wanna bring attention to one of the worst humanitarian crises happening in the world right now, in Syria. 950,000 people have been forced to flee their homes because of the violence in Idlib – some with only the clothes on their backs. Most of them are children. Now, they’re living in displacement camps in freezing cold temperatures. families shouldn’t have to choose between dying from bombs or freezing cold temperatures,” she wrote in a lengthy post.

“Save the Children is working to provide displaced families with food, blankets and warmth. They are trying to keep kids families safe, but they need our help. so for my birthday, it would mean the world to me if you would consider supporting Save the Children’s response to this humanitarian crisis,” she continued. “Go to savethechildren.org to help Save the Children reach children in need. I love u.”