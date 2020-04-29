Camila Coelho Shares Her Spring Fashion Must-Haves

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ready for a little spring style? Fashion entrepreneur Camila Coelho has your back!

Coelho recently dropped a new collection with Revolve that’ll have you ready for warmer temps and a little springtime sun. And as the collection’s designer, Coelho shared some of her favorite picks with us! So whether you want to be poolside ready or just need something comfy and casual to slip on for the day, Coelho has exactly what you’re looking for.

Learn more about her faves and shop them all below!

