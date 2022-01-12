Camila Mendes’ ultimate fashion inspiration is Summer Roberts from The OC: ‘She Was Everything.’

Camila Mendes’ ultimate fashion inspiration is Summer Roberts of The OC: ‘She Was Everything,’ she says.

Camila Mendes’ fashion icon is all too familiar.

Summer Roberts of The OC — and, by extension, Rachel Bilson — walked on the ground that the 27-year-old actress seemed to worship.

In an interview with Elle published on Wednesday, January 12, the Riverdale actress said, “She was everything to me.”

“My fashion idol growing up was Rachel Bilson.

She embodied the laid-back, chic look in my opinion.

“She was the coolest,” says the narrator.

Bilson, now 40, was the ultimate ’90s fashionista, whether she was wearing halter tops and headbands in the hallways of The Harbor School or wearing jeans under her gown on the red carpet.

And, believe it or not, Mendes once had Bilson’s phone number.

“I met her at a party and exchanged numbers with her.

I suppose there was a connection there.

“Things like ‘teen stars,'” she recalled.

“She said, ‘Text me if you need anything,’ and I didn’t have the courage to do it.”

So I still have Rachel Bilson’s phone number, assuming she hasn’t changed it!”

Not only do the Hart of Dixie actress and Mendes share stardom, but they also share a lifelong love of Chanel, both on and off screen.

Mendes told the publication, “My love for Chanel goes way back.”

“My father gave me my first Chanel bag as a graduation present from high school.

It was a really cool orange metallic crossbody bag, and I was really excited about it.

It’s still in my possession.”

While the handbags will always be a favorite, the perfume from the brand has a special place in her heart as well.

The Dangerous Lies actress revealed, “My mother’s favorite perfume is Chanel.”

“Every year for Christmas, we ask her what she wants, and she always says, ‘Just get me my Chanel.’

Mendes, who works with stylist Molly Dickson, was not only dressed entirely in Chanel for her Elle photo shoot, but she has also worn Chanel to a number of events and red carpets.

She flew to Miami in December 2021 to commemorate Chanel No. 1’s 100th anniversary.

At Art Basel, there are five.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.