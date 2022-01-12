Camilla enters the cider business by supplying apples from her estate for the production of new £2.95 per bottle booze.

Camilla enters the cider business by supplying apples from her estate for the production of new £2.95 per bottle alcoholic beverages.

CAMILLA is incorporating booze into her core business by supplying apples for cider production.

Fruit from the Duchess of Cornwall’s trees has been used in a new royal scrumpy.

Highgrove Organic Cider is made from British apples, including varieties from Camilla’s Ray Mill Estate in Wiltshire, and is described as “beautifully balanced.”

“These apples are hand-picked, farm-pressed, and slowly matured to make this tasty cider — best enjoyed chilled on a warm summer’s evening,” says a blurb on a website for Highgrove, her husband Prince Charles’ home in Gloucestershire.

Right, a 27cl bottle of the 5.4 percent proof cider costs £2.95 plus £7.95 for delivery.

However, due to “further regulatory changes,” it cannot be exported to the EU.

The drink follows the Royal Collection Trust’s 2020 launch of a London dry gin made with 12 botanical ingredients from Buckingham Palace’s garden, which is available at palaces across the UK.

Camilla’s 95-year-old mother-in-law, on the other hand, is unlikely to try either beverage.

After consulting her doctors, the Queen made the “personal decision” to give up alcohol last year.

She was rumored to have had a gin and Dubonnet cocktail for lunch and a gin and vermouth cocktail before dinner.