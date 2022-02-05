Camilla is Prince Charles’s choice for Queen, and the nation will accept it.

I’m overjoyed that the Queen has backed Camilla and will crown her Queen Consort to Charles after she passes away.

She performs admirably.

I’ve always been a big fan of yours.

Charles’ first love was Camilla.

He couldn’t marry her because he was the heir to the throne and needed to serve in the armed forces.

They had always been good friends, but she couldn’t wait to see him again.

I first saw her 40 years ago at a cross-country race with Charles.

She maintained a serene and dignified demeanor throughout the entire process.

He said she’d be called Princess Consort when they announced their engagement.

“Of course,” she said when I asked if Charles got down on one knee.

The Queen was not present at the wedding, but she was present at the St George’s Chapel blessing.

Camilla looked absolutely stunning as she walked down the steps, I recall.

Charles was with the woman he adored for the first time.

Camilla developed into a fantastic team player.

She’s the sweetest, kindest person to work with, according to every photographer who covers the royals.

I’ve never seen her angry or in a bad mood.

The Duchess is a pleasant person to be around.

She’s always been helpful to me.

I was so moved by the Queen’s speech that I asked her to be Charles’ Queen.

It’s the right thing to do, in my opinion.

It’s what the Queen and the Prince want, and I believe the country will accept it.

Of course, this wasn’t always the case.

Diana has a lot of fans.

At a reception for The Archers, I remember seeing the Duchess.

She entered quietly, hoping to meet the stars.

She was a nervous wreck.

I also recall her first walkabout, which took place at the Sandringham Flower Show.

She was nervous once more, but people warmed up to her, and she was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

I haven’t heard a single negative comment since.

I’ve seen her volunteer for charities and admired her literacy efforts.

Despite her dislike of flying, she has accompanied the Prince on all of his international trips.

They crease their faces as they laugh at each other’s jokes.

She gets along swimmingly with the Queen and will make a fantastic Queen Consort for Prince Charles.

She’ll encourage him, cheer him up, and dragged him out of his office when he’s overworked.

She’s a regular person who’s been elevated to this position because of her love for the Prince — but she’s grounded and aware of other people’s problems.

She is well aware that she will be there to support Charles when he becomes King.