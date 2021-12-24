Camilla Luddington’s Arizona Robbins Fan Theory Is Perfect for Season 18 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Grey’s Anatomy has had a slew of returning characters over the last two seasons.

However, a few characters, including Jessica Capshaw’s Arizona Robbins, have yet to appear.

Then, recently, Jo Wilson’s actress Camilla Luddington shared the perfect fan theory that could bring Arizona back in Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy – here’s what she said.

Many fans were excited about Addison Mongtomery’s (Kate Walsh) return ahead of the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 premiere.

Luddington was then asked who else she’d like to see return to Grey Sloan in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, and she mentioned Arizona.

“I spoke with Capshaw yesterday, and I’d like to see Arizona return,” Luddington said.

“I adore her, and I think she’s a fantastic character.”

Jessica is an incredible person.”

The Season 18 star of Grey’s Anatomy also threw out a theory about Jo and Arizona, reminding fans that her character recently started working as an OBGYN resident at Grey Sloan.

So the fetal and pediatric surgeon could teach her a thing or two.

“Now that Jo is an OB, I’d love for her to come back and work with Jo,” Luddigton said.

Capshaw hasn’t played Arizona in Grey’s Anatomy in a long time.

In season 14, the character relocated to New York City from Seattle.

Arizona noticed at the time that her daughter, Sophia, was having trouble adjusting to her new life on the other side of the country.

When Nicole Herman (Geena Davis) offered Arizona the chance to open a women’s health center in New York, she jumped at the chance.

Grey’s Anatomy also left Arizona’s ex-wife, Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez), in New York.

Callie left Seattle to be with Penny Blake (Samantha Sloyan) in season 12.

They did, however, end their relationship.

Then, in the Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 finale, Arizona hinted that she and Callie might reunite in New York.

For the time being, Grey’s Anatomy fans will have to wait to see if the Shondaland series ever provides an update on Arizona and Callie, let alone a season…

