Camilla Parker Bowles has been’suspicious’ of Meghan Markle ‘from the beginning,’ according to the royal author.

Camilla Parker Bowles has been’suspicious’ of Meghan Markle ‘from the start,’ according to the royal author.

Many royals seemed to welcome Meghan Markle with open arms when she first joined the royal family in 2018.

However, there have been reports in recent years that she has a strained relationship with some royals.

Camilla Parker Bowles, for example, has been “suspicious” of the Duchess of Sussex since the beginning, according to one royal author.

Camilla and Meghan had lunch together when Meghan first joined the royal family, a source told the Daily Mail in 2020.

According to the report, the two women have a good relationship.

“Meg was very grateful to Camilla, who was very supportive and invited her out for private lunches, especially around the time of her wedding,” the friend claimed.

“She listened to her and understood how difficult it is to join the Royal Family after living a ‘normal’ life.”

Camilla, like Meghan, had been subjected to a barrage of negative press and courtier hostility as a result of her relationship with Charles while he was still married to Diana.”

“She was very sensitive to Meghan and provided her with support, advising her to ride out the storm and that it would all pass – but Meghan ultimately didn’t listen,” the insider continued.

According to polls, Meghan Markle is now less popular than Camilla Parker Bowles.

The Duchess of Cornwall had suspicions about Meghan, according to royal author Tom Bower.

He claimed the two women did not get along.

“It’s widely assumed that [Meghan] has never liked Camilla, and I’m sure the feelings are mutual,” Bower said to The Sun.

“Camilla had her doubts about the Los Angeles adventurer from the start.

Meghan’s sacrifice of her career and independence to serve quietly as a team player devoted to the monarchy was difficult for her to believe.”

Bower, on the other hand, claimed that Camilla suppressed her feelings about Meghan in order to rally behind Prince Charles.

“However, Camilla remained tight-lipped, as she had done throughout her life,” Bower continued.

Camilla undoubtedly provided the comfort and good advice to reassure her husband that he had done the best he could while watching Charles believe Harry was intent on publicly humiliating him.

She could reassure him that even if the Sussexes challenged his authority, he would triumph.”

Camilla, according to Bower, is “the type who would refer to Meghan as ‘that minx’ — the self-seeking trouble-maker…

