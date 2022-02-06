Camilla wants to be Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King, according to Queen Elizabeth II.

On the eve of her 70th birthday, Queen Elizabeth expressed her “sincere wish” for Camilla to be given the title of “queen corset.”

Creating a path for Queen Camilla!

When Prince Charles takes the throne, Queen Elizabeth II has expressed her “sincere wish” for Camilla Parker Bowles to be known as “queen consort.”

On the eve of the 70th anniversary of Elizabeth’s accession, known as her platinum jubilee, the 95-year-old royal issued a statement.

“I know you will give my son Charles and his wife Camilla the same support you have given me when the time comes, and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” she said in a statement released in February.

When Camilla and Charles married in 2005, it was made clear that Camilla would not be using the title of Princess of Wales, which had belonged to Princess Diana.

Instead, the palace issued a statement stating that Camilla will use the title HRH The Duchess of Cornwall and that it is “intended” that she will rise to the title HRH The Princess Consort when Charles becomes King.

Her Majesty’s statement on Saturday, however, made it clear that she wants her daughter-in-law’s future title to be “Queen Camilla.”

Camilla may be destined for the throne, but she will not be the Queen.

A queen consort is a reigning king’s wife, according to The Guardian.

The Queen, also known as the Queen Regnant, is a female monarch with the rank and title of a king who reigns in her own right, as Elizabeth currently does.

Prince Philip, Elizabeth’s late husband, was the British monarch’s consort from Elizabeth’s accession in 1952 to his death in April 2021, making him the longest-serving royal consort in history.

“I was fortunate to have found a partner in Prince Philip who was willing to take on the role of consort and make the selfless sacrifices that come with it,” Elizabeth said in the statement.

“I saw my own mother play this role during my father’s reign.”

Elizabeth had previously shown her strong support for Camilla by naming her a Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter in honor of her…

