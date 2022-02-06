Camilla will be Queen when Charles succeeds to the throne, Her Majesty has confirmed.

In a stunning royal reversal, Camilla will be crowned Queen when Prince Charles ascends to the throne.

Her Majesty, 95, expressed her “sincere wish” for the Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen Consort in an address commemorating her Accession Day.

Following her marriage to Charles in 2005, Camilla was given the title Princess Consort.

The decision that she will be Queen is said to have “touched and honoured” Charles and Camilla.

Her Majesty, 95, made the shocking announcement as she marked her 70th year on the throne today.

According to royal sources, Camilla wants to be known as Queen Consort in honor of her hard work and the joy she has brought to her son.

The happy news has been relayed to the Duchess of Cornwall’s stepsons, William and Harry.

“I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to show me,” the Queen said in a statement issued to commemorate her accession.

“And I know you will give my son Charles and his wife Camilla the same support you have given me when he becomes King in due time.”

“And it is my sincere hope that, when that time comes, Camilla will be referred to as Queen Consort as she continues her own selfless service.”

Camilla was given the lesser title Princess Consort when she married Charles 17 years ago, so this is a major U-turn.

Following Diana’s death, royal officials believed there was too much public animosity toward Camilla, who was married to Andrew Parker Bowles from 1973 to 1995.

The Queen held her first engagement of her Platinum Jubilee, a reception, at Sandringham House in Norfolk, yesterday.

In the morning, she got her address finalized.

“Tomorrow, February 6th, marks the 70th anniversary of my accession to the presidency in 1952,” she wrote.

It’s a day that I remember as much for the death of my father, King George VI, as for the beginning of my reign, even after 70 years.

“As we commemorate this milestone, it gives me great pleasure to renew my promise to you made in 1947 that I would devote the rest of my life to serving you.

“As I look forward to the year of my Platinum Jubilee with hope and optimism, I am reminded of how much we have to be thankful for.”

“The last seven decades have seen extraordinary social, technological, and cultural progress that has benefited us all, and I am confident that the future will provide us, particularly the younger generations, with similar opportunities…

