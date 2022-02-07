Camilla’s historic crown, which includes 2,800 sparkling stones, Queen Victoria’s jewel, and a 105-carat Koh-i-Noor diamond

Camilla’s historic crown, which is encrusted with 2,800 sparkling stones, as well as Queen Victoria’s jewel and a 105-carat Koh-i-Noor diamond

When Prince Charles takes the throne and Camilla becomes Queen Consort, she will receive a historic crown encrusted with 2,800 diamonds.

The 105-carat Koh-i-Noor stone was given to Queen Victoria by the Sultan of Turkey in 1856.

It was made for the Queen Mother, then Queen Elizabeth, to wear at the coronation of her husband, King George VI, in 1937.

It also includes one of the world’s largest jewels and a platinum frame set with thousands of diamonds, many from Victoria’s Regal Circlet.

The Koh-i-Noor diamond, which had previously been mounted in the crowns of Queen Alexandra and Queen Mary, was re-set for this crown.

Sultan Abdul Medjid gave the Turkish stone to the British as a token of gratitude for their support during the Crimean War.

According to The Daily Mail, the crown, which weighs 510g and was designed by Garrard andamp; Co, is currently on display at the Tower of London but will be placed on Camilla’s head for Charles’ coronation when he becomes King.

In an address commemorating her Accession Day, the Queen expressed her “sincere wish” that the Duchess of Cornwall be called Queen Consort.

“I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to show me,” wrote Her Majesty, 95, who is celebrating her 70th year on the throne.

“And I know you will give my son Charles and his wife Camilla the same support you have given me when he becomes King in due time.”

“And it is my sincere hope that when that time comes, Camilla will be referred to as Queen Consort as she continues her own selfless service.”

The decision is said to have “touched and honored” Charles and Camilla.

Camilla was given the lesser title Princess Consort when she married Charles 17 years ago, so the honor is a significant U-turn.

Following Diana’s death, royal officials believed there was too much public animosity towards Camilla, who was married to Andrew Parker Bowles from 1973 to 1995.

When the Queen Mother was the wife of King George VI, she was known as Queen Consort.

Queen Regnum is the formal title of the reigning monarch.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Royal Family live blog.

“This is Her Majesty’s wish,” a source stated.

She’s been on the throne for 70 years and knows exactly what she wants.”

In April 2005, Charles, 73, and Camilla, 74, married in a private civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall.

Camilla “intended” to be…, aides said at the time.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.