Camilla’s nickname has been revealed by Prince Charles, and it has a lovely meaning.

“Cabbage” was Queen Elizabeth’s nickname, “Haz” was Harry’s, and William affectionately called Kate “poppet.”

Camilla, in addition to her royal title of Duchess of Cornwall, is said to have a very cute nickname.

The Daily Mail reports that Prince Charles refers to his wife as “mehbooba.”

It literally translates to “my beloved” in Urdu and is frequently used by lovers to express their feelings to one another.

“He loves his wife, he adores her,” a friend of Charles’s said.

“In Urdu, he calls her’mehbooba,’ which means’my beloved.'”

After the Queen announced her “sincere wish” for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when Charles takes the throne, the sweet pet name was revealed.

“I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to show me,” Her Majesty, who is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, said in an address marking her Accession Day.

“And I know you will give my son Charles and his wife Camilla the same support you have given me when he becomes King in due time.”

“And it is my sincere hope that when that time comes, Camilla will be referred to as Queen Consort as she continues her own selfless service.”

The decision is said to have “touched and honoured” Charles and Camilla.

But it’s a major U-turn for the duchess, who was previously known as Princess Consort after marrying Charles 17 years ago.

Following Diana’s death, royal officials believed there was too much public animosity directed at Camilla, who was married to Andrew Parker Bowles from 1973 to 1995.

However, after Camilla’s years of dedicated service, the Firm is said to have had a change of heart.

When the time comes, she is expected to be given a historic crown encrusted with 2,800 diamonds.

Her grandkids call her “GaGa” in addition to Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and mehbooba.

At the 2016 Royal Variety Performance, she told singer Lady Gaga about the adorable nickname.

Author Kitty Kelley also revealed that Charles used to refer to Camilla as his “Girl Friday,” a female assistant who could be counted on.

Other royal nicknames include “little man,” which Harry uses for his son Archie, and “darling” and “poppet,” which William has been overheard calling Kate.

She refers to her husband as “babe” in return.

Prince Philip is said to have referred to the Queen as “cabbage,” a term derived from the French term “mon petit chou,” which translates to “my darling.”

However, she was also dubbed “Lilibet” and “sausage,”…

