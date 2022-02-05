Camilla’s transformation from marriage-wrecker to future Queen

The Queen’s moving statement is the pinnacle of Charles and Camilla’s extraordinary relationship.

The royal couple has finally received the ultimate seal of approval from the Queen herself, after years of public ridicule and with the ghost of Diana forever on their shoulders.

It’s a remarkable comeback for the woman who a large portion of the public held responsible for the end of a royal fairytale.

Camilla has solidified her place at the heart of the Royal Family, far from being “the other woman.”

Camilla will be known as Queen Consort when Charles becomes King “in the fullness of time,” the Queen said.

“I know you’ll support him and his wife Camilla in the same way you’ve supported me,” she says, “while she (Camilla) continues her own loyal service.”

That is high praise from the 95-year-old monarch, and it confirms a friendship between the two women about which the rest of the world knows very little.

Camilla used to be a member of the royal family because her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles’ father, Derek, was close friends with the Queen Mother.

They frequented Birkhall, the then-Queen Mother’s Scottish retreat, where Camilla was treated as “one of us” by the royal matriarch.

Camilla could never have imagined, as she ate her lunch in the quaint dining room, that it would one day be her Scottish home as well.

She assumed that by marrying Charles in 2005, she would simply be assisting the man she adored.

He was in desperate need of Diana’s support.

He had a bad reputation.

He was depressed about his job and wondered how he would ever be able to make a positive difference.

The dramas of his separation and divorce had exhausted him.

He was also plagued by guilt, believing that Diana’s death was somehow his fault, and that she would still be alive if he had been able to make the marriage work.

Camilla persuaded him to be optimistic.

He was amused by her antics.

She and Prince Philip, whom she had known for a long time, got along swimmingly.

She got along with the Queen, and that was the most important thing.

At the wedding reception of Charles and Camilla at Windsor Castle, the Queen gave an unexpected informal speech.

She compared their 34-year relationship to the Grand National course, which was being run on the same day.

“They overcame Becher’s Brook, the Chair, and all kinds of other terrible obstacles,” she said.

“They have succeeded, and I am very proud of them and wish them well.”

“My son has returned…

