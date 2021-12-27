Camille Razat Is Confidently Team Alfie in ‘Emily in Paris’ — Here’s Why

Camille Razat Is Clearly Team Alfie in ‘Emily in Paris’ — Here’s Why

Many Emily in Paris fans are still undecided as to whether they should support Gabriel or Alfie.

However, for Camille Razat, the answer is obvious.

Emily in Paris Season 2 introduces Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), a cynical new love interest for Emily (Lily Collins), complicating her relationship with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

Despite the fact that Emily and Gabriel have had chemistry since their first meeting, Razat, who plays Gabriel’s ex-girlfriend Camille, believes the titular character would be better off with Alfie.

This is why.

[Warning: The following story contains Emily in Paris Season 2 spoilers.]

Emily has to deal with the fallout from sleeping with Gabriel in Season 2.

When Camille learns of the affair, she and Emily have a falling out.

Eventually, the two friends come to an agreement and agree to stay away from Gabriel.

Of course, nothing is ever that simple, and Emily spends the rest of the season fighting her feelings for her next-door neighbor.

Emily forms a bond with Alfie, her French class partner, at the same time.

The two start dating, but things get complicated when Alfie reveals he’ll be returning to the UK sooner than expected.

He believes they can make their long-distance relationship work and gives Emily time to consider it.

Emily decides to go to Gabriel’s apartment after a sudden epiphany.

Camille, on the other hand, is waiting for her, and Camille informs her that she and Gabriel are back together.

Emily has to make some decisions by the end of Season 2.

She has two options: return to Chicago and forget about her life in Paris, or stay and try long-distance dating with Alfie.

Of course, dealing with the pain of seeing Gabriel and Camille together would be a part of that.

With a cliffhanger ending, viewers will have to wait until season 3 to find out what Emily chooses.

Emily in Paris Season 2 is now available on Netflix — please welcome Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, a new love interest for Emily who is charming and British, and gives Gabriel a run for his money pic.twitter.comBxhlFQYj9o

Emily should pursue her relationship with Alfie, Razat said in a recent interview with E! News.

Part of her stance, admittedly, stems from her desire for Camille to “recover [her]man.”

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.