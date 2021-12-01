Camilo Discloses What It’s Like to Be a First-Time Father (Exclusive)

Camilo Talks About Becoming a First-Time Father (Exclusive)

Camilo is ecstatic to be a father.

The Colombian singer, who is expecting his first child with wife Evaluna, may be “clueless” about fatherhood, but he can’t wait to meet his little one in the new year.

Camilo told ET’s Denny Directo, “I am going to be a father, yes, very soon.”

“You know, I’m a little naive.”

My father is awesome, my mother is awesome, and my in-laws are awesome.

They’ll be there to assist us, but I have no idea how to raise a child, so I’ll just enjoy it.”

Camilo and Evaluna announced they were expecting a baby in the music video for their song “ndigo” in October, and while they haven’t revealed the gender of the baby, the song’s title will be the name of their bundle of joy.

Camilo stated that his goals align with ndigo’s arrival as the holidays approach and 2022 approaches.

“All of my vision is focused on my baby,” he explained.

“I want it to be born healthy, awesome, and happy, and then I want to keep going on the tour,” she adds.

The soon-to-be parents met in 2015 and became engaged in 2018.

They married in an intimate Miami ceremony in February 2020, and through their music videos and songs, they shared all of their major life updates.

When it came to his relationship with Evaluna, Camilo previously told ET that no topic was off limits.

“We understand that our relationship is not only our project, but also our testimony, and it’s a very large part of our purpose in life,” the “Ropa Cara” singer said in March.

“My wife and I have a positive influence on a lot of people.”

We’re well aware that this is part of our mission, and we’ve been very forthright about a number of issues.”

He also mentioned his desire to start a family, saying it’s “part of my dreams.”

“At the start of our relationship, we were talking and saying, ‘Let’s have seven kids.’ It was something we fantasized about.”

But, to be honest, we know that we don’t want our plans to be carried out; rather, we want God’s plan to be carried out in our lives,” he said at the time.

“As a result, we know he has a lot of plans.”

The best news summary is Infosurhoy.

Camilo Talks About Becoming a First-Time Father (Exclusive)