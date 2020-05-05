Campaigners slam Olly Murs TikToks, saying they encourage ‘abuse dressed up as banter’

Domestic violence campaigners have slammed pop star Olly Murs over recent Tik Tok videos he’s posted to his Instagram account – saying they ‘encourage abuse dressed up as banter’.

Troublemaker singer Murs, 35, and girlfriend Amelia Tank, 27, have been entertaining his 3.2million fans on the social media platform with lighthearted videos of their life in lockdown.

However, his recent two posts have been heavily criticised by campaigners against domestic abuse – after the couple used aggressive language in one and Murs tricked Tank into touching his penis in another.

One leading domestic abuse campaigner, Rachel Williams, founder of Stand Up to Domestic Abuse, said such videos, however joking in tone, could have ‘a damaging effect on his younger audience who could be living in a toxic home.’

The first video, posted yesterday, saw the star acting out with Amelia a comedy scene that uses violent language from the 2008 film Step Brothers.

Murs is seen uttering at his girlfriend one of the scene’s famous lines: ‘I want to punch you square in the face’.

Tank, pictured in bed with Murs, responds with more lines from the Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly film, saying: ‘Hope you stay still when you’re asleep, because I’m putting a rat-trap between your legs’.

And last night the Voice star, who shot to fame after coming second on The X Factor in 2009, shared a video of himself putting his manhood into an empty Pringles tube before offering his girlfriend a crisp from the same tube as they sat watching TV.

On Twitter, many called the comedy inappropriate, with some domestic abuse survivors saying the videos, intended to be lighthearted, weren’t funny.

Calls to domestic abuse help lines have soared as victims are trapped with abusive partners during the coronavirus lockdown, it was reported last month.

The charity Refuge, which runs a freephone helpline 24/7, has seen a 25 per cent increase in calls and online requests for help since the lockdown.

Leading UK domestic violence campaigner Rachel Williams, who almost lost her life after being shot by her former partner Darren Williams and saw her teenage son take his own life due to the trauma of her attack in 2011, said the video featuring Murs and Tank using violent language ‘weren’t funny’.

Williams tweeted: ‘Not the best message to put out by @ollymurs knowing the epidemic domestic abuse is. Sadly I and others don’t find it funny.’

She told Femail: ‘The Tik Tok video may have been made tongue in cheek, based on Step Brothers, but not all those followers will associate it with that, especially his younger audience.

‘The message Olly and his girlfriend is sharing is violence is okay…It is not! Domestic abuse and violence is an epidemic as we know. He is in a position of influence which comes with it a responsibility.

‘Maybe he will reflect on his video and message. A really bad judgement on his part which could have a damaging effect on his younger audience who could be living in a toxic home, where this is their everyday living.’

Others said the star should be more aware of his huge under 18 fan base. TikTok can be accessed by children aged 13 plus.

@eilidhfife wrote: ‘I think many kids would get it, but to have a man and woman recreate it puts a whole different light on it. Bad idea.’

@refugemummy added: ‘so disappointed to see your video. A celebrity role model for so many young boys and girls.. you’re teaching the boys it’s ok to be violent towards girls, and the girls to expect to be abused.. not to mention supporting men using excuses for their abusive behaviour.

@nina_mrs_mummy complained: ‘Appalling tik tok video which will encourage boys/men to ignore consent boundaries. Children as young as 9yo have #TikTok a/c’s & would follow him. ‘It feels like we’re constantly firefighting this abuse dressed as “bantz”‘.

MailOnline has contacted Olly Murs for comment.