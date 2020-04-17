Can 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Avery Ever Trust Ash With His Clients?

On 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Avery traveled across the world to meet Ash, her on-and-off boyfriend of nine months, and see if the two could really make things work offline. Her time in Australia has been tense, from meeting Ash’s brother to learning how each other operates. Two sticking points for Avery have been Ash’s reluctance to introduce her to his ex and son and his job as a relationship coach and expert.

“Early in our relationship, Ash sent a text exchange that he had with a client that was hitting on him to prove that he ignores any flirtatious advances from his clients. But what I find most disturbing is that he did not actually say that he was even a relationship. It did lead to one of our breakups,” Avery says in the exclusive sneak peek above.

She brings her issue up to Ash while the two are on a boat together.

“Thank you for messaging me that, but are you just going to not ever acknowledge the fact, ‘Yes, I do have somebody in my life, so you don’t need to be talking to me like that?'” she asks him.

Ash counters he has posts about Avery on his social media. Isn’t that good enough? Not for Avery, who says the clients may not be looking there as they talk to him directly. “You want certainty and I’m giving you certainty that next time, actually, if something like that happened I will be mindful ‘cause I didn’t see it that way,” Ash says.

“I’ve been always very honest with her, but she decides to think what she wants to think. And I don’t actually where to go with that because I’m like, well, you never know what the real cause of the issue is,” Ash tells cameras.

Ash seems committed to making Avery happy when it comes to this issue, but she’s still not completely satisfied.

“It does worry me a lot to not know what he actually does tell his clients. I just hope that he’s being true to me,” Avery says.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.