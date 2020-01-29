Can 90 Day Fiancé’s Blake and Jasmin Work Through All Their Lifestyle Issues?

The saga of 90 Day Fiancé‘s Blake and Jasmin is, well, a saga. She came from Finland to America after meeting Blake on a dating app. It just so happens Blake lives 10 minutes away from her sister who is in the States after winning the green card lottery. Since she’s been in the United States, she’s criticized him for drinking, balked at hanging out with his friends and learned the two would have to live apart until their wedding. Now she lives with his mom and Blake lives with his brother.

On their most recent outing, Jasmin threw a wrench into Blake’s plans. They were supposed to meet some of his friends ahead of a birthday party. Instead, Jasmin got Blake to go out to dinner with just her. When he ordered a second drink, she decided to call it a night and went to her sister’s house.

Blake went to the party alone.

“When Jasmin left to her sister’s, I felt disappointed. She knew that I wanted her to go with me to Everett’s birthday, and it kind of shows to me and my friends that she’s not so much trying to make a commitment to start or build a friendship with them, with people that are very close to me, like family to me, so it is disappointing,” Blake says in a confessional in the exclusive clip above.

In a conversation, Jasmin says his friends seem nice, but she’s not going out of her way. Does he go out of his way to get to know her sister, she asks. If she had her way, Jasmin says she’d just hang out with her sister all the time. This seems to be an ongoing issue between the two, one they’re both tired of debating.

Can they rectify their two lifestyles? That’s what the 90 days of the visa period are for, he says. “There really isn’t much time left. The wedding around the corner, I’m just trying to figure out and make sure this is the right thing,” he says.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.