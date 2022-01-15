Can Allison Rumor More Powers and Grow Stronger in Season 3 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’?

Can Allison Rumor More Powers and Strengthen in Season 3 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’?

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy will transport the Hargreeves siblings to an alternate reality where they may have to fight for their lives.

Some fans wonder if Allison Hargreeves could become stronger, change history, and save her family if she were to rumor herself.

Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s award-winning Dark Horse Comics series inspired The Umbrella Academy.

Allison Hargreeves uses her “I heard a rumor” power to manipulate people into doing her bidding in the graphic novels and Netflix show.

Allison, on the other hand, has far more powers in the comics.

She has the ability to bend space and time to her will.

And, thanks to her ability to manipulate reality, she can create things out of thin air.

In the first two seasons of The Umbrella Academy, Allison’s abilities were restricted.

However, some Netflix fans wonder if Allison will be able to use her abilities on herself and grow stronger in season 3.

One Reddit user hypothesized, “Allison could rumor anything right to get what she wanted.”

“I mean, she could have just said, ‘I heard the apocalypse didn’t happen,’ or she could have gotten more powerful and rumored more powers for herself?”

“Maybe she can,” another Redditor added, “but she doesn’t know how yet.”

“All she knows is that using the phrase ‘I heard a rumor,’ she can manipulate people.”

Allison’s ability to change history was once questioned by a fan.

They believe, however, that she may develop the ability to bend reality, as seen in comic books.

“They’ve described her as near-omnipotent in the comics, and while she’s a very skilled reality warper [sic], she’s a very skilled reality warper [sic],” the Redditor speculated.

“The s2 opener was the show’s closest thing to reality-warping.”

So I expect her to become a low- or mid-level reality warper by the end of the series.”

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy will follow the Hargreeves as they battle the Sparrow Academy, an alternate reality version of themselves.

The siblings will be cut off from the rest of the world.

But, as showrunner Steve Blackman teased, they’ll still be carrying their baggage into this new reality.

He told TheWrap ahead of the season, “They’re terrible for the world because they’re such a dysfunctional family.”

