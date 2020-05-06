Can Ben Stiller, Adam Scott, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox Get Out of the Celebrity Escape Room?

They’ll be there for you, but will Friends stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox be there for each other to get out of NBC’s Celebrity Escape Room?

Cox, Kudrow, Adam Scott, Ben Stiller and Jack Black assemble to kick off Red Nose Day on Thursday, May 21 with the new special Celebrity Escape Room. Stiller and Black are also executive producers on the project.

“The idea was maybe it’d be fun to an escape room show to raise awareness for child poverty,” Stiller says in the exclusive first look below.

Stiller, Scott, Kudrow and Cox play the game with Black serving as the game master.

In the sneak peek below Kudrow is absolutely tickled by Black’s antics. “The game master is Jack Black and he is diabolical,” Scott says.

“It’s a battle of wits,” Black explains. “You against the room.”

Who’s the weakest link in this A-list team? “That’s me,” Kudrow volunteers.

“No, you’re so smart,” Cox says. “It’s going to be [Adam Scott].”

It’s not just one room the quartet has to get out of, but a rather expansive set sure to play on 1980s nostalgia with a variety of rooms.

“I don’t remember anything ‘cause there were loud noises and it gave me amnesia,” Kudrow says. Click play on the video above to hear more from the cast.

In a release, NBC teased Celebrity Escape Room “combines the drama and tension of a real-life video game with the side-splitting allure of the ultimate party game.” Stiller, Cox, Kudrow and Scott have to work together to decipher clues, solve puzzles and brainstorm for solutions to gain their freedom before time runs out—all for charity. The players can ask Black for just three clues. Each room they complete raises more money.

After Celebrity Escape Room, Red Nose Day and the annual programming block to end child poverty begins.

Everything kicks off on Thursday, May 21 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

