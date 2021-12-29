Can Bradley Cooper play the guitar like he does in A Star Is Born in real life?

Can Bradley Cooper play the guitar like he did in A Star Is Born in real life?

BRADLEY Cooper’s guitar skills as Jackson Maine in the film A Star Is Born wowed moviegoers.

Find out if he’s always been able to play at such a high level, or if he just picked it up for the part.

Bradley Cooper, 46, learned to play the guitar for his role as Jackson Maine.

To master the musical instrument, the Avengers: Infinity War star took eighteen months of lessons.

This isn’t the actor’s first time learning a new skill for a role.

For his first TV appearance in Sex And The City, Bradley had to learn how to drive a stick shift and went to a driving school in Manhattan.

Following the release of A Star Is Born in theaters in 2018, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sparked romance rumors.

Fans could tell the two had a close relationship right away, with Gaga revealing that they had an “instant connection” when they first met.

Regardless of the rumors, Gaga has maintained that the two have never been romantically involved.

“Yes, people saw love,” she told Jimmy Kimmel in 2019, “and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see.”

She went on to say that she was aware of the rumors because of their emotional performance of “Shallow” at the Academy Awards that year.

Bradley had meticulously planned the entire concert, according to Gaga: “I knew he had the vision for how it should go.”

Bradley made a surprise appearance on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage in June 2017 as part of the film’s live singing scenes.

He came before Kris Kristofferson, who, coincidentally, co-starred with Barbra Streisand in the 1976 version of A Star Is Born.

“What I cannot stand in movies is when it’s playback and you can see they’re lip-syncing,” Lady Gaga said of the plan to sing live, according to Bradley.

He recalled, “We’re going to sing live.”

Bradley last attended Glastonbury in 2014 as a Metallica guest.

Despite the fact that Bradley appears to be destined for the role of the quintessential pretty boy with charm, he has proven over the last decade that his versatility in adapting to a wide range of characters in all genres is unmatched.

He has been nominated for eight Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, and a BAFTA, and has received critical acclaim for his work.

Bradley’s comedic roles in films like Failure to Launch and All About Steve preceded his breakout hit The Hangover.

He then moved on to more romantic roles in films like Limitless and American, which earned him an Oscar nomination.

