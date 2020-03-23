Can Charlie Puth Name 6 Gum Brands to Save His Partner From Ellen’s Game of Games Stink Tank?

Can Charlie Puth save his partner from the Stink Tank? The singer, who is on the Tuesday, March 24 episode of Ellen’s Game of Games with Halsey, has to just name six gum brands to do so. And, well, it doesn’t go very well.

Yeah, it sounds easy, but in order to best Halsey and her partner, Puth has to name six brands of gum. Can you?

“Charlie, you have to bring six brands of gum in 30 seconds,” host Ellen DeGeneres tells a clearly terrified Puth.

He gives it his all in the exclusive Ellen Game of Games sneak peek above. Big League Chew, Hubba Bubba and Bubble Yum all roll off the tongue in a matter of seconds. He just needs three more!

“Crest?” he asks.

“No, that’s a toothpaste,” DeGeneres corrects him.

With just 10 seconds left to guess two more brands, Puth begins to really feel the pressure.

“My heart’s racing,” he admits after failing to save his partner from the Stink Tank. “I’m so sorry,” he tells Rebecka as she goes flying into the Stink Tank.

“Look what you’ve done,” DeGeneres tells Puth about his goo-soaked partner.

“What kind of game is this?” Puth asks in disbelief.

In “Bye Bye Mr. American Pumpkin Pie,” contestants will also play Don’t leave Me Hanging, Buckin’ Blasters and Taste Buds. The winner of each of the first four rounds will then advance to Know or Go and the person who wins that game goes to Hot Hands for a chance to win a cash prize. Stephen “tWitch” Boss is also part of the game as announcer.

Ellen’s Game of Games airs Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)