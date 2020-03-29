Can Drs. Terry Dubrow & Paul Nassif Take These Patients From Botched to Beautiful?

From Botched to beautiful.

In this teaser for Botched (which returns Monday, Apr. 13 at 9 p.m.), Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif face some seriously traumatic cases. Of course, since the Botched docs are the best, they’re more than ready to help these desperate new patients.

“I got hit by a drunk driver,” one emotional client relays in the footage above. “I was told that I may never have my smile back.”

Dr. Dubrow’s response? “That we have to do something about,” Heather Dubrow‘s husband declares.

This will not be the only complicated case for the doctors! In fact, another patient reveals his nostril went MIA after an accident—because a dog ate it. Yep, you read that correctly.

“That is traumatic,” Dr. Dubrow remarks in shock.

Of course, this isn’t the only thing leaving Dr. Dubrow shocked. Specifically, during one consultation, the plastic surgeon is in disbelief as it’s teased a dentist may’ve performed breast surgery.

“I’m not about to hear the dentist did your breast augmentation,” he notes.

Wild, wild, wild.

Speaking of wild, it seems the docs will unearth a foreign object in one patient. “This monstrosity, jeez!” Dr. Nassif says as his team gasps mid surgery.

In order to learn what the foreign object is, you’ll have to tune in to the series’ upcoming return.