Can I buy Simon Leviev’s clothes on eBay and who is Ayleen Charlotte?

What is Ayleen Charlotte’s name, and where can I find Simon Leviev’s clothing on eBay?

Following her vengeance on fraudster Simon Leviev, NETFLIX viewers have dubbed Tinder Swindler star Ayleen Charlotte a “hero.”

The alleged victim, one of three women defrauded out of thousands of dollars, devised an eBay scheme to recoup the funds.

Ayleen is believed to live and work in the luxury fashion industry in Amsterdam.

She found out from a newspaper article that her 14-month boyfriend, Simon Leivev, was defrauding women all over Europe.

Instead of fleeing in terror, she defeated him at his own game and returned the favor.

“All of a sudden, I realized I was in a very powerful position,” she explained.

Ayleen pretended to be devoted to Leviev, even calling those who accused him of fraud “b****es.”

She persuaded Leviev to let her sell some of his designer clothes on Ebay for a quick buck, and she quickly earned thousands of pounds.

After attempting to board a flight with a fake passport, Ayleen assisted police in tracking him down, and he was eventually extradited to Israel.

“Of course, it wasn’t in line with everything I gave him,” she said in the documentary, “but it felt like a little bit of payback.”

Ayleen’s ebay handle is unknown, and it’s unclear whether Leviev’s stock is still available for purchase.

Meanwhile, the con artist, who is now 31 years old, is living in Israel as a free man.

Leviev used to post photos of his opulent lifestyle to his 200,000 Instagram followers on a regular basis.

Selfies were taken next to flashy cars, helicopters, and private jets, as well as cigars, expensive dinners, and designer clothing, according to his Instagram account.

He allegedly deleted his social media account on Friday, February 4, 2022.

“I will share my side of the story in the coming days once I have sorted out the best and most respectful way to tell it, both to the involved parties and myself,” he wrote before deleting his account.

“Please keep an open mind and heart until then,” he added in his statement.

Leviev was also rumored to have returned to Tinder, but a representative for the app confirmed this was not the case.

He is now rumored to be dating Polina, an Israeli model.

Outside of his home country, Leviev has not been charged with any alleged crimes, including the Tinder scam.