Can Miguel Keep His Promise to Rebecca in the Future on ‘This Is Us’ Season 6?

Season 6 of This Is Us has started, and some fans are worried that Miguel (Jon Huertas) will die before Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

Many viewers find it strange that he isn’t next to the Pearson matriarch while she is on her deathbed because the character has yet to appear in any flash-forward scenes set in Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) future home.

Miguel recently told Rebecca that he’ll be by her side as her health deteriorates.

So, can he keep this promise? Here’s what the cast of This Is Us revealed about Miguel and Rebecca in season 6.

Rebecca becomes more open about her Alzheimer’s diagnosis in This Is Us Season 6 Episode 2, “One Giant Leap.”

During an awkward dinner with Miguel, Nicky (Griffin Dunne), Sally (Dey Young), and Eric (Jeffrey Nordling), she opens up about her disease and admits that she still “sweats the small stuff.”

Then, at the end of the night, Rebecca tells Miguel that she didn’t give him the “best version” of herself because of what’s to come.

Miguel reminds Rebecca of their wedding vows, “in sickness and in health,” and promises to be “amazing” for her in the future.

“We have a long way to go.”

But I’m confident that I’ll be capable of handling the situation.

And I’m going to be incredible for you,” Miguel promises.

“I promise to be there for you every step of the way.”

We’re going to make it through this together.”

Miguel’s promise to Rebecca in Season 6 of This Is Us was spot on for the character.

However, as previously stated, the show has yet to provide a definitive answer regarding Miguel’s future.

As a result, some fans are concerned that Miguel will not be able to accompany them every step of the way.

Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly questioned whether Miguel’s promise to Rebecca had an “ominous or poignant ring,” and writer Kevin Falls weighed in on the theory.

Falls stated, ”

“You’re right, you can walk in, go to bed one night, and the house burns down because you didn’t turn off the crockpot.”

Unforeseen events do occur, to be sure.

I think it’s fair to say that we can make promises and say we’ll do things, but we don’t follow through…

