Can the Queens Help Take Corinne From Wrestling Ring Badass to Dragnificent?

Meet Corinne, she’s about to become Dragnificent with the help of Alexis Michelle, BeBe Zahara Benet, Jujubee and Thorgy Thor.

In the exclusive sneak peek of Dragnificent above, the four drag queens head to New Jersey to help Corinne, a bride-to-be wrestler, who wants help stepping out of the ring and down the aisle. Corinne has been bullied for years because of her more masculine features, and now she’s convinced there isn’t a wedding dress out there to make her feel more feminine. Enter the Dragnificent queens.

“When you think of bride, you think this cute, princess, cupcake, demure lady. I am none of those things,” Corrine says. “I am not demure, I’m not shy, there’s nothing petite about me. I’m very concerned how I’m going to fit into the bridal package.”

Corinne’s having a real problem with the “bride” aspect of it all.

“Trust me, there are so many different brides out there, honey. Not all of them are Cinderella,” Bebe tells her.

Corinne doesn’t think she can find the perfect dress. “But that’s where our magic comes in,” Alexis says. “This is what we do in our drag and this is what we do for women and for brides. We can help you find something that will make you feel really comfortable and confident in your own skin on your wedding day.”

While she is often described as strong and independent, Corinne admits she’s not comfortable in her own skin, which is why she relishes playing a character in the wrestling ring. “Wrestling, seriously, saved me. That’s why I pick up a totally different character when I wrestle and I am comfortable in that skin,” she says.

“I don’t know if this will be obvious to you, but what you just described what wrestling is to you, that’s what drag is to us. Drag has saved each and every one of us in our own way,” Alexis tells her.

Dragnificent premieres Monday, April 20 at 10 p.m. on TLC. A special sneak peek airs at 11 p.m. on Sunday, April 19 after 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC.