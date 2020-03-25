Can William smell the throne now? | Entertainment

With the coronavirus also gripping Britain and the royal family, several scenarios are being reviewed in case the situation worsens. For example, Prince William would be one of the possibilities in the function of regent. Ⓒ Getty Images

No one is safe from the coronavirus, including the very elderly QUEEN ELIZABETH II (93) not. She may even have been in contact with corona there through an infected employee of Buckingham Palace. The monarch was then hastily moved to Windsor Castle, outside London, where she will remain until after Easter.