Can you beat the 27-second record? Brainteaser challenges players to find the mischievous elf hidden among trains.

In order to help spread the Christmas cheer, UK train operator Grand Central has devised a difficult train-themed Christmas brainteaser to put the nation to the test.

Santa and his naughty elf have been hidden among the trains in the puzzle, and Brits are being challenged to find them. Need a hint? They’re not hiding together, so you might find one before you spot the other.

Santa and his elf arrive in the scene in 27 seconds on average, but can you find them faster? The answer is below.

Hunkemöller, a Dutch lingerie company, has been the target of some of Santa’s naughty elves.

They’ve hid one of their bras among the gifts in Santa’s workshop; can you find it in less than 47 seconds, the current fastest time?

Damart, a French clothing specialist, has created a challenging apparel-themed brainteaser in honor of the upcoming winter season.

How quickly can you find a pair of mittens hidden among a variety of other winter clothing items?

It takes about 1 minute and 34 seconds on average.

Is it possible for you to solve this problem in a shorter amount of time?

Moreover, Damart experts have compiled a list of clever ways to stay warm this winter, which may help to reduce heating costs.

Dressing for the season is essential when trying to save money on heating costs, from layering your outfit with thermals and cosy knitwear to opting for woolly socks and a warm pair of pyjamas.

Our heads and necks are said to lose 40-45 percent of our body heat, so cosy roll neck sweaters, hooded tops, or even the addition of a hat and scarf could help with heat loss.

It may seem self-evident, but simply moving around your house and walking at regular intervals can help to improve circulation and get your blood flowing and muscles moving, which helps to raise your body temperature.

Getting yourself nice and warm before bed, whether it’s with a hot water bottle under the covers or a pair of cozy pyjamas, is important but doesn’t have to be expensive.

It can also help to regulate your body temperature, which is thought to help you sleep better.

