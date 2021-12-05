Can you beat the 27-second record? Brainteaser challenges players to find the naughty elf hiding among trains.

Can you beat the 27-second record? Brainteaser challenges players to find the mischievous elf hidden among trains.

As the weather turns colder, many people have begun to break out the board games and other activities to get into the spirit of the season.

We’ve put together a list of Christmas brain teasers to get you in the holiday spirit while also challenging your mind.

In order to help spread the Christmas cheer, UK train operator Grand Central has devised a difficult train-themed Christmas brainteaser to put the nation to the test.

Santa and his naughty elf have been hidden among the trains in the puzzle, and the British public is being challenged to find them. Need a hint? They’re not hiding together, so you might find one before the other.

Santa and his elf arrive in the scene in 27 seconds on average, but can you find them faster?

Some of Santa’s naughty elves have been causing havoc at Hunkemöller, a Dutch lingerie company.

Can you find one of their bras among the presents in Santa’s workshop in under 47 seconds, the current fastest time?

Damart, a French clothing specialist, has created a challenging apparel-themed brainteaser in honor of the upcoming winter season.

How quickly can you find a pair of mittens hidden among a variety of other winter clothing items?

It takes an average of 1 minute 34 seconds.

Is it possible for you to solve this problem in a shorter amount of time?

In addition, Damart experts have compiled a list of clever ways to stay warm this winter, which may help to keep heating costs down a little.

Dressing for the season is essential when looking to cut down on heating costs, from layering your outfit with thermals and cosy knitwear to opting for woolly socks and a warm pair of pyjamas.

Our heads and necks are said to lose 40-45 percent of our body heat, so cosy roll neck sweaters, hooded tops, or even the addition of a hat and scarf could help with heat loss.

It may seem self-evident, but simply moving around your house and walking at regular intervals can help to improve circulation and get blood flowing and muscles moving, which helps to raise your body temperature.

Getting yourself nice and warm before bed, whether it’s with a hot water bottle under the covers or a pair of cozy pyjamas, is important but doesn’t have to be expensive.

It can also help you to regulate your body temperature, which is known to help you sleep better.

Keeping track of smaller maintenance checks…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.